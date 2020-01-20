Former Ohio State assistant Kerry Coombs returning to Buckeyes in coordinator role, per report
Coombs spent six years with the Buckeyes from 2012-17
A staple of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's tenure with the Buckeyes is returning to the program. Former secondary coach and assistant defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is returning to Columbus in a coordinator role, according to a report from Austin Ward of Lettermen Row.
Coombs first joined the Buckeyes as secondary coach and special teams coordinator part of Meyer's first staff in 2012, and was eventually promoted to assistant coordinator in charge of defense in 2017. His initial stint with the program included three years in which his secondary finished in the top two in the Big Ten in interceptions. The Buckeyes defense notched 25 interceptions in 2015 -- tied for second-most nationally behind three teams with 26.
He most recently served as the secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2018-19. The Titans got knocked out of the NFL playoffs after losing the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. His Titans secondary finished tied for eighth in the regular season with 14 interceptions. His first defense in Tennessee finished sixth in the NFL in passing defense at 216.9 yards per game), eighth in opponent passer rating of 88.4 and finished ninth after giving up an opponent completion percentage of 63.2 percent.
Coombs will replace Jeff Hafley, who served as the Buckeyes' secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and left the program to take the head coaching job at Boston College after the season. Greg Mattison is still on staff as the remaining co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USC to hire Orlando, keep Harrell
USC's two coordinators heading into 2020 are nearly set
-
SEC dominates season-end CBS Sports 130
The SEC and Big Ten tied for the most teams in the top 25 of the final CBS Sports 130 rankings
-
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons entering draft
The Clemson defense is losing its Superman
-
Arrest warrant rescinded for Beckham Jr.
Beckham created controversy during the postgame celebration following LSU's national title...
-
Seven CFP bowls post low attendance
Midway through the contract, the seven CFP bowls dipped to a combined low this season
-
Harsh NCAA penalties unlikely for LSU
LSU continues to investigate the aftermath of its College Football Playoff National Championship...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game