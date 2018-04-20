Former Ohio State coach, College Football Hall of Famer Earle Bruce dies at 87

Former Ohio State and Iowa State coach Earle Bruce has died at the age of 87, according to a release from the university. Bruce was a running back for Ohio State in 1950 and later coached the Buckeyes from 1979-87 after replacing Woody Hayes. He was diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease in August 2017.

His daughters, Lynn, Michele, Aimee and Noel, released a statement Friday morning through the school:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Coach Earle Bruce, early this morning, Friday, April 20. He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many. Our family will miss him dearly, but we take solace in the belief that he is in a better place and reunited with his beloved wife, Jean. We thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

Bruce's playing career ended after his freshman campaign due to a knee injury. He immediately embarked on a coaching career that included stops as the head coach at Iowa State (1973-78), Ohio State, Colorado State (1989-92) and the Arena Football League.

"I've made it clear many times that, other than my father, Coach Bruce was the most influential man in my life," Buckeye coach Urban Meyer said. "Every significant decision I've made growing up in this profession was with him involved in it. His wife [Jean] and he were the role models for Shelley and me. They did everything with class. He was not afraid to show how much he loved his family and cared for his family."

Bruce and his late wife Jean worked to raised more than $1 million for the Earle and Jean Bruce Alzheimer's Research Fund in Neurology at Ohio State, according to a release from the school.

While at Ohio State, he compiled an 81-26-1 overall record and went 57-17 in the Big Ten. He won four conference titles with the Buckeyes (1979, '81, '84, '86) and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1979 when Ohio State went 11-1 and 8-0 in conference play. Bruce was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.