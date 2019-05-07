Former Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin reveals TCU as transfer destination
Baldwin battled with Justin Fields for the starting job with the Buckeyes this spring
Matthew Baldwin couldn't beat out Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job at Ohio State this spring, and now he's headed close to home to try to find a place to play. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Austin, Texas, told 247Sports that he will transfer to TCU.
"Just four or five years ago (TCU) was in the talk for the College Football Playoff," Baldwin told 247Sports. "They struggled last year, but they had a lot of injured guys. They can be a very winning program. The coaches were great. I knew coach Sonny Cumbie a bit before I chose Ohio State. I like coach (Garry Patterson) a lot. My teammates are good dudes with the same mindset as me: To play for each other and win games."
Baldwin went 20 of 36 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Ohio State's spring game last month, and split time with the first and second teams. Despite the success, he was unable to beat out Justin Fields -- the Georgia transfer and No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2018.
Baldwin was a four-star early enrollee in the class of 2018 after starting just one year at Lake Travis High School. He redshirted during his first season in Columbus but entered spring as the quarterback with the most experience in coach Ryan Day's offense despite the lack of playing time.
He will have to sit out the 2019 season in accordance with the NCAA's undergraduate transfer rule. However, he told 247Sports that he intends to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility just like Fields did after transferring to the Buckeyes. If he receives that waiver, he will battle junior Michael Collins, senior Alex Delton, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan for the top spot on the depth chart. Delton is the only senior in that group. So if Baldwin doesn't receive a waiver, the quarterback room will still be crowded in Fort Worth prior to the 2020 season.
