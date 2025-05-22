United States Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a former longtime coach at the collegiate level, is expected to run for governor of Alabama in 2026, his associates told the Associated Press. Tuberville, who has served in his capacity as senator since January 2021, previously announced his candidacy for reelection to the U.S. Senate last November.

Prior to breaking into politics, Tuberville, a native of Camden, Arkansas, spent 36 years as an assistant and coach at several different programs across the nation. Notably, Tuberville coached at Ole Miss from 1995-98 and then at Auburn from 1999-2008.

In 10 seasons with the Tigers, he amassed an 85-40 record with five SEC West titles and one SEC championship. Auburn posted a perfect 13-0 record in 2004, capped by a win against Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl and a final AP Poll Top 25 ranking of No. 3.

Tuberville resigned from Auburn in 2008 after a 5-7 season and returned to coaching in 2010 at Texas Tech. He also led the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2013-16.

Tuberville isn't the only former high-profile college coach to consider a gubernatorial bid. In February, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine picked legendary Ohio State coach Jim Tressel to serve as his lieutenant governor. Tressel is still mulling a potential run for Ohio governor after current Attorney General Dave Yost exited the race in May, according to The Columbus Dispatch.