Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze hired as offensive coordinator in new AAF league
Hugh Freeze will work for Rick Neuheisel on the Arizona Hotshots staff
Recognizable names from all across the college football coaching community seem to be pulling together as the coaching staffs for the new Alliance of American Football (AAF) league, set to launch in early 2019, continue to form.
Set to launch after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, with games televised on CBS and CBS Sports Network, the AAF hopes to the become the premier developmental professional football league. Teams will have 50 players on each roster, the season will only run through the end of April and the head coaches for the inaugural season include some of the most respected names in football.
Rick Neuheisel was already named the head coach of one of the league's eight teams, the Arizona Hotshots, and this week he announced his staff, which includes former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and longtime Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti.
Neuheisel is happy to have Freeze on board and helping him with his first coaching opportunity since resigning at Ole Miss prior to the 2017 season amid both a personal and NCAA scandal.
"Excited to collaborate with Hugh Freeze. We cannot change our past, but we can learn from it and improve," Neuheisel told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Hugh and Jill can't wait to get back and I feel fortunate to be able to provide that opportunity."
