Former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke lands on Georgia staff to oversee offensive line

It's been a day for SEC coaching announcements, namely with former head coaches finding their way back to assistant jobs. The latest example is former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke joining Georgia as associate head coach and offensive line coach, an announcement that was made on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff," said Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. "He's a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it's obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him."

Luke replaces Sam Pittman, who accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas over the weekend. Luke was fired as the coach of the Rebels following a 4-8 season and a 15-21 record overall. Initially an interim coach at his alma mater following Hugh Freeze's resignation in 2017, Luke was retained following a respectable 6-6 (3-5 SEC) campaign in that interim season. However, Ole Miss never finished better than sixth in the SEC West under his leadership, and did not make a bowl the last two seasons after being ineligible for postseason play in 2017 due to NCAA penalties stemming from Freeze's tenure.