Former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke lands on Georgia staff to oversee offensive line
Luke was fired from Ole Miss following a 4-8 season and loss to Mississippi State
It's been a day for SEC coaching announcements, namely with former head coaches finding their way back to assistant jobs. The latest example is former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke joining Georgia as associate head coach and offensive line coach, an announcement that was made on Tuesday afternoon.
"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff," said Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. "He's a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it's obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him."
Luke replaces Sam Pittman, who accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas over the weekend. Luke was fired as the coach of the Rebels following a 4-8 season and a 15-21 record overall. Initially an interim coach at his alma mater following Hugh Freeze's resignation in 2017, Luke was retained following a respectable 6-6 (3-5 SEC) campaign in that interim season. However, Ole Miss never finished better than sixth in the SEC West under his leadership, and did not make a bowl the last two seasons after being ineligible for postseason play in 2017 due to NCAA penalties stemming from Freeze's tenure.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Four Nevada players suspended for fight
The fight occurred after UNLV stunned Nevada in overtime in the regular-season finale
-
Liberty signs Freeze to extension
Freeze led the Flames to their first bowl appearance in program history in 2019
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Chase Young focused on CFP as NFL awaits
The best defensive player in college football remains focused on what's ahead of him, but not...
-
Auburn hires Chad Morris as OC
Morris was fired as the coach of the Razorbacks in November
-
2019 college football confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game