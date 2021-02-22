It didn't take long for former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough to find a new home. The redshirt sophomore announced Monday on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to Texas Tech, just 10 days after he entered the transfer portal. After leaving Oregon in three years with two degrees, Shough will be immediately eligible with three years remaining.

During this past COVID-shortened season, Shough started all seven games and threw for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding another two scores on the ground. By late in the year, though, Shough was splitting time with Boston College transfer Anthony Brown, who played a significant role in the Ducks' Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State. Brown has opted to return to Oregon for the 2021 season, taking advantage of the NCAA grating athletes a free year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Shough, meanwhile, steps into an open quarterback competition at Texas Tech this offseason. Alan Bowman, an off-and-on starter for the last three years, transferred out of the program in January. Henry Colombi, who started during the midseason stretch of last year, will likely get the first crack at first-team reps.

The Red Raiders took a pretty significant and noticeable step back in the passing game in 2020 for various reasons, so Shough should have as just a good a chance as anyone in the quarterback room to start in 2021.