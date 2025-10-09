Former Penn State and Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a fatal ATV crash in May that killed his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. Court documents from Bradford County (Pennsylvania) show Fleming faces, among other charges, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. His bond has been set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Fleming, 24, was driving a 2024 Yamaha ATV when a deer entered the roadway, causing the vehicle to crash, according to the police report. Fleming sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, while Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Fleming nor Boyd were wearing safety equipment, per the report, and Fleming's blood-alcohol level was between 0.10% and 0.16%, above Pennsylvania's legal limit of 0.08%.

Fleming played at Penn State during the 2024 season after transferring from Ohio State. He was expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in April, but the offer was withdrawn after he failed a physical due to hip and back injuries. Fleming caught 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played last season.

Prior to that, Fleming spent four seasons at Ohio State after arriving as a highly rated wide receiver recruit, but he never fully lived up to his five-star billing. He recorded 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 games, with his most productive year coming in 2022 when he posted career highs in catches (34), receiving yards (533) and touchdowns (six).

Fleming rated as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class coming out of Catawissa (Pennsylvania.) Southern Columbia. He was the No. 4 overall prospect in the class and held more than 30 known offers.