Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens transferring to Mississippi State

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator. Stevens made it official Friday, announcing on Twitter that he is transferring to Mississippi State, where former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is now the head coach.

"After carefully considering the numerous opportunities presented to me, taking four official visits and weighing the most important factors to my family and I, I have decided for my fifth and final year of eligibility I will be joining Coach Moorhead and his staff at Mississippi State University," Stevens wrote. "I am very blessed to have the opportunity to go to a place like MSU, where I can create more relationships and more experiences. A place that will give me the opportunity to compete at the highest level and also a place where I can expand my education even further. I couldn't be more excited to be a Bulldog!"

Following the graduation of Trace McSorley, many anticipated that Stevens would step into the starting role at Penn State, where he'd served as a backup quarterback as well as a part-time receiver with the Nittany Lions, so it came as a surprise to some when he announced his decision to transfer earlier this spring.

While Mississippi State was always the favorite to land him due to his relationship with Moorhead, Stevens also took visits to Illinois, Kentucky and Miami (Ohio).

In three seasons at Penn State, Stevens completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 62 yards.