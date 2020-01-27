Former San Diego State coach Rocky Long returns to New Mexico to serve as Lobos DC

As expected, former San Diego State coach Rocky Long found a new job in short order. As it turns out, he's headed back to his former stomping grounds but in a new role. On Monday morning, New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales announced that Long has joined the Lobos' program as the team's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

It's another homecoming move for Long, who was previously the head coach for his alma mater from 1998-2008. Long went 65-69 in his 11 years with the Lobos with five winning seasons and five bowl appearances. It's also a move that reunites him with Gonzales, who briefly played for Long at New Mexico and later served as an assistant from 1999-2002, and then again from 2006-08. Gonzales was also an assistant under Long at New Mexico State from 2011-17 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Arizona State. Gonzales was hired to coach the Lobos in December, replacing Bob Davie.

Long opted to step down as the coach of San Diego State earlier this month and was succeeded by former Aztecs coach Brady Hoke. Long finished as the second-winningest coach in program history (81-38, .681) and led the Aztecs to three Mountain West titles in nine seasons. Reports prior to Long's resignation indicated that he was more interested in being a defensive coordinator for another program, possibly for a Power Five school.