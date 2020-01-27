Former San Diego State coach Rocky Long returns to New Mexico to serve as Lobos DC
Long was the coach of the Lobos from 1998-2008
As expected, former San Diego State coach Rocky Long found a new job in short order. As it turns out, he's headed back to his former stomping grounds but in a new role. On Monday morning, New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales announced that Long has joined the Lobos' program as the team's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
It's another homecoming move for Long, who was previously the head coach for his alma mater from 1998-2008. Long went 65-69 in his 11 years with the Lobos with five winning seasons and five bowl appearances. It's also a move that reunites him with Gonzales, who briefly played for Long at New Mexico and later served as an assistant from 1999-2002, and then again from 2006-08. Gonzales was also an assistant under Long at New Mexico State from 2011-17 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Arizona State. Gonzales was hired to coach the Lobos in December, replacing Bob Davie.
Long opted to step down as the coach of San Diego State earlier this month and was succeeded by former Aztecs coach Brady Hoke. Long finished as the second-winningest coach in program history (81-38, .681) and led the Aztecs to three Mountain West titles in nine seasons. Reports prior to Long's resignation indicated that he was more interested in being a defensive coordinator for another program, possibly for a Power Five school.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five-star PSU WR headed to Florida
Justin Shorter was the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2018 recruiting class
-
Reports: Baylor taps Fedora as OC
Fedora spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Texas
-
Notre Dame signee charged in gun robbery
Bartleson is a three-star prospect out of Kentucky in the Irish's 2020 class
-
Jarren Williams should be a top target
The former Miami starting QB recently entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal
-
LSU hands Orgeron massive extension
Orgeron led LSU to a national title and arguably the greatest season in college football history
-
Six teams that can make noise in 2020
Everyone talks about the 'way too early top 25,' but what about the teams just on the outskirts?
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game