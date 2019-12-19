Former Stanford starting quarterback K.J. Costello enters NCAA transfer portal
Costello threw for 1,038 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019
Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to 247Sports. Costello, a rising senior, will be classified as a graduate transfer and eligible immediately according to NCAA rules.
Costello was the starting quarterback for the Cardinal for the latter half of the 2017 season, the entire 2018 season and for five games during the 2019 season as he battled through multiple injuries. His best season came as a sophomore when he threw for 3,540 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a Cardinal team that finished the campaign 9-4.
The 2019 season got off to a strong start for Costello when he competed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown in the first half of a win over Northwestern. But a gruesome helmet-to-helmet hit knocked him out of the game and he was absent in the loss to USC one week later. Junior Davis Mills, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2017, started in his place. He came back in losses to UCF and Oregon but injured his hand against the Ducks and missed the next three games. Costello returned in the win over Arizona on Oct. 26 but was knocked out of the loss to Colorado the following week after another vicious hit which ended his season.
A four-star quarterback and the No. 46 overall player in the class of 2016, Costello will be a hot commodity on the graduate transfer market this offseason. The injury concerns will be difficult to ignore, but he showed during his three seasons with the Cardinal that he has tremendous upside as a pro-style passer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
LSU top RB questionable for Peach Bowl
Edwards-Helaire did not practice with the Tigers on Wednesday
-
Winners and loser: Early signing day
The early signing period is still ongoing, but some conclusions can be made based on Wednesday's...
-
'Remember The Titans' coach dead at 84
Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 movie
-
College recruiting rankings, 2020 class
The race for No. 1 is a big storyline for the early signing period, and it may not be settled...
-
Oregon gets 5-star LB Justin Flowe
Flowe was one of the more coveted defensive prospects in the country
-
Jordan Burch commits to South Carolina
Burch had offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU in addition to the two local programs
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game