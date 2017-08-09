Former Syracuse coach Dick MacPherson dies at 86

Richard F. "Dick" MacPherson, who helped rebuild the Syracuse football program for 10 seasons from 1981-90, died Tuesday in Syracuse at the age of 86 due to natural causes.

MacPherson took over a Syracuse program in 1981 -- that was 34-55 over the previous eight seasons -- and turned it into one of the most successful programs of the 1980s. He led the Orange to five bowl games in his 10 seasons and a 66-46-4 record during his 10-year tenure.

"Coach Mac was much more than a football coach. He was everything to everybody, including his family, our community, our football program, and college football," said Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack in a release. "He left an indelible impact on everyone he touched. Coach Mac and his family will forever be part of Syracuse Athletics and the Syracuse community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sandra, their daughters and their grandchildren."

His best season with the program came in 1987, when he led Syracuse to an 11-0 regular season record, produced a quarterback in Don McPherson who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and tied Auburn 16-16 in the Sugar Bowl to finish the season ranked fourth in both major polls with an 11-0-1 record. Second-ranked Miami beat No. 1 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl to claim the 1987 national title.

MacPherson left after the 1990 season to take over as coach of the New England Patriots for the next two seasons. After his stint in the NFL, he worked as a radio analyst for Syracuse football games. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.