Former TCU safety Jacob Fields turned himself in to police, according to Tarrant County Court records. Fields was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following an alleged locker room incident on Aug. 13.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCU general manager Ryan Dorchester called campus police the day after Fields allegedly struck Horned Frogs wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma in the team facility. On Aug. 15, Fields was dismissed from the program for what the school called a "violation of team rules."

Just days before the team opened its season against North Carolina, TCU revoked Star-Telegram's credentials over its reporting on the incident.

Fields transferred in from Louisiana Tech following the 2025 season, and he was set to replace Bud Clark in the TCU secondary. In 36 career games with the Bulldogs, Fields totaled 146 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Last year, Fields was named Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

On Thursday, coach Sonny Dykes addressed the dismissal.

"It was something that was certainly out of character for the team and the young man that was involved," Dykes said. "Look, you got 110 football players. I mean, things happen sometimes. You've got to find ways to move through them, and, man, these young kids are resilient.

"It's like anything else, when something bad happens, it becomes a teaching moment. And so we were able to teach our players, and I think the guys are better off from having gone through it."

TCU suffered a 15-10 loss to the Tar Heels in Dublin on Saturday. With Jamel Johnson and Jordan Lester at safety, North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 232 yards while tight end Jelani Thurman had a big day, catching four passes for 94 yards.