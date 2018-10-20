Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, now on Alabama's staff, gets a Gatorade bath in his return to Knoxville

Jones was fired after five seasons at Tennessee but is now an analyst on the Alabama coaching staff

Butch Jones certainly didn't have the worst day on Saturday. As a football analyst for Alabama, he watched the Crimson Tide cruise to a 58-21 win over Tennessee, his former employer. And the game was in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

It wasn't a surprise that Alabama players thought it best to give Jones a a Gatorade bath as the game was ending. You can watch the video below, courtesy of Bill Bender from the Sporting News.

It's a moment Jones probably enjoyed. Not only was he on a winning sideline in this rivalry for once, but Tennessee is still paying him a handsome buyout from his contract as the Vols' coach. 

Granted, Jones is essentially an intern in the overall hierarchy of Nick Saban's coaching staff. His game day impact is minimal at best. It's not like he went back to Knoxville as a head coach, or even a coordinator, and put together a monster win vs. his old team. Still, you have to imagine Jones will take it. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories