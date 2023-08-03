"Money Manziel" is returning to College Station this fall, but he will not be on the field. Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel, along with several other investors, will be opening a bar and nightclub in the Northgate neighborhood, according to The Eagle.

Johnny Manziel's Money Bar is expected to open in time for Texas A&M's home opener against New Mexico on Sept. 2, co-owner J.D. Ybanez told The Eagle. The name itself stems from Manziel's nickname and touchdown celebration that he made famous while accounting for 93 touchdowns with the Aggies.

Ybanez hopes that Manziel's Money Bar can become a go-to spot for fans before and after Texas A&M games.

"It's something we're excited about too because obviously all of his friends are other big players and we think it's going to be a really cool spot for pregame and postgame good parties and good times," Ybanez said.

The new bar will mean that Manziel will once again become a staple of gamedays at Texas A&M. In his two seasons as the Aggies' starting quarterback, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns while rushing for 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner went on to become the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

As current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fishers continues his work to build the program into a national title contender, patrons of Manziel's Money Bar might get a glimpse of the old days with Manziel himself expected to visit the establishment throughout the season.