Former Texas A&M wide receiver Thomas Johnson found guilty of 2015 murder of jogger

A jury convicted former Texas A&M wide receiver Thomas Johnson of murder on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News. The jury needed less than an hour to return the verdict in a court in Dallas County (Texas). His defense team did not call a single witness to the stand after the prosecution rested its case.

Johnson was arrested for killing 53-year-old Dave Stevens on White Rock Creek Trail park in Dallas County on Oct. 12, 2015. Shortly after killing Stevens with a machete, Johnson confessed to a 911 operator. According to police, Johnson was upset at a losing his housing situation and chose his victim at random. He stayed at the scene and borrowed a phone from a Parks and Recreation worker to confess.

"He's dead. There was a sword in his head. Do you understand?" Johnson said, according to the report.

Johnson was found unfit to stand trial in 2016 and sent to North Texas State Hospital. He was ruled competent to stand trial two years later.

Johnson was a five-star prospect and No. 33 overall player in the class of 2012, according to the 247Sports composite. He was one of two five-star players to sign with the Aggies that season -- Kevin Sumlin's first as the program's head coach. He caught 30 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown as a freshman.

Late in the 2012 season, Johnson mysteriously disappeared from campus according to the Dallas Morning News. He was found unharmed several days later, and details surrounding his disappearance have been sparse. After sitting out the 2013 season, he reportedly tried to talk his way back on the Texas A&M team to no avail, according to ESPN.