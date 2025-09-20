Some former college football players have come out in defense of Texas quarterback Arch Manning this week, attributing most of his early season issues to simply not being seasoned at the position. Former Texas quarterback David Ash is among them. Ash, who started for the Longhorns in 2012 and threw 19 touchdown passes, says he once watched Garrett Gilbert "get booed off the field" before he transferred to SMU and eventually carved out a career as a backup signal-caller in the NFL.

Manning's final story is far from being written, Ash said ahead of the eighth-ranked Longhorns' clash with Sam Houston.

"As with any young quarterback, he's on a growth journey," Ash wrote on social media. "Out chasing perfection every day. There will be highs and lows. But at some point he will be playing for us in a national championship game. Don't be the guy who feels guilty cuz you weren't ride or die. I will always be content with a team that is TOUGH and has INTEGRITY.

"Arch and Co. have every bit of that and I'm looking forward to the rest of the year," Ash continued. "Give me a tough team with a tough quarterback and let the points, plays, stats, wins and losses fall where they may, and with a talent like Arch ... I got a good feeling."

Manning, the top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, played in several games last season behind Quinn Ewers but only earned the starting nod this fall. His raw numbers — 55% completion rate, 579 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions — are far from what most expected out of one of the preseason Heisman runners after the Longhorns' first three games of the campaign.

Manning went 11 of 25 for 114 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against UTEP, along with an interception for the third consecutive outing. Over eight possessions in the first half of that one, the Longhorns punted three times, turned it over on downs twice and ended one inside the red zone with Manning's ill-timed turnover.

Manning said he was frustrated after the win, vowing to get things corrected prior to the Longhorns' SEC opener at Florida later this month.

"Yeah, I got to play better. It's not good enough, as y'all can see," Manning said, per Horns247. "I got to play better for us to ... maybe it slides against UTEP, but it's not going to win a games against SEC. I got to play better."

Being on time with his throws and finding a rhythm is an area Manning has struggled to perfect this fall.

"I gotta go back to the basics and be more accurate, and get my playmakers the ball. Get them in space," Manning said. "I have to look back at the tape. I just gotta get these guys balls to be more accurate. All my life, I've been an accurate passer. I gotta get back to it."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hasn't pressed the panic button following Manning's slow start, with words of encouragement coming this week despite 10 straight incompletions at one point during his starter's effort agains the Miners.

"I think some of this is really good," Sarkisian said. "Here's a guy who's had an awesome life, you know? The way he's grown up, where he played, the school he went and people he's been surrounded by. But I think you learn a lot about yourself through adversity and overcoming adversity and getting on the other side.

"All of this is going to serve not only well for him, but well for us as a team," he continued. "Love the challenge for him and love the challenge for us. He is a strong-minded guy, great work ethic and great poise. Great composure. I love the end of the movie for him when he gets on the other side of this, I'm looking forward to it."