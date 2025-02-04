Former Texas and Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook II, the top available prospect in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings, was arrested Tuesday on charges of property theft and interference of public duties, according to a listing in Tarrant County, Texas' inmate database. Cook is currently being held at Lon Evans Correctional Center in Fort Worth.

Cook, a former top-40 prospect in the 2023 class out of DeSoto, Texas, spent the first two years of his career at the University of Texas. The Longhorns and Cook mutually parted ways midway through the 2024 season before he entered the transfer portal.

Cook initially transferred to and enrolled at Washington. At the time, he was the only wideout the Huskies signed via the transfer portal. But shortly after he arrived on campus, Cook and Washington coach Jedd Fisch made the decision to move on from one another in a meeting. Cook re-entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14.

He logged eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 A majority of that work came in blowout wins against Colorado State and UTSA where he totaled six receptions for 91 yards, and he hauled in both of his scores against the Roadrunners. He also had 136 yards receiving as a true freshman in 2023.