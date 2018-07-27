Former top prospect, Miami RB Tyrone Moss dies at age 33 for undisclosed reasons
Moss rushed for 1,942 yards for the Hurricanes from 2003-06
Miami lost a member of its football family, as former running back Tyrone Moss died at age 33 for undisclosed reasons.
Moss' former high school coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, Steve Davis told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Moss had been fighting an undisclosed illness prior to his death.
"It's a total shock," Davis told the Sun-Sentinel. "He was, by far, the best player I've ever coached at the high school level. You had defenses and everybody that we played, all 11 guys knew he was going to get the ball. He'd still have 250 yards. You just couldn't figure it out. My greatest moment was watching him in that state championship. He had over 200 yards. He was just incredible. He was a great football player, but he was a greater human."
A native of Pompano Beach, Florida, Moss rushed for 1,942 yards and 26 touchdowns from 2003-06 for the Hurricanes. His best season was in 2005, when he went for 701 yards and 12 touchdowns as the primary running back. Despite the injury-shortened season, Moss was named to the first-team All-ACC team in 2005, according to his Miami bio.
A knee injury ended his 2005 season early, but he came back to rush for 285 yards and three touchdowns in eight games as a senior. He notched seven 100-yard games during his four-year career in Coral Gables.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Orgeron most likely SEC coach canned
This isn't the odds board you want to be on top of
-
Podcast: Notre Dame, G5 win totals
Back from media days, Barton and Chip take sides on Group of Five win totals
-
Podcast: SEC win totals picks
Will Alabama lose multiple regular season games in 2018?
-
Gators add grad transfer DT Adam Shuler
Shuler had eight tackles for loss last year for the Mountaineers
-
Washington's opener matters for Pac-12
After a 1-8 bowl record last year, the Pac-12 has plenty to prove this season
-
Brian Hartline interim Ohio St. WR coach
Hartline replaces Zach Smith, who was fired amid multiple domestic violence accusations