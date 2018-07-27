Former top prospect, Miami RB Tyrone Moss dies at age 33 for undisclosed reasons

Miami lost a member of its football family, as former running back Tyrone Moss died at age 33 for undisclosed reasons.

One of our brothers was taken too soon.



Our thoughts are with Tyrone Moss' family and friends during this difficult time.



RIP, Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/aubCjTQAG6 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 27, 2018

Moss' former high school coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, Steve Davis told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Moss had been fighting an undisclosed illness prior to his death.

"It's a total shock," Davis told the Sun-Sentinel. "He was, by far, the best player I've ever coached at the high school level. You had defenses and everybody that we played, all 11 guys knew he was going to get the ball. He'd still have 250 yards. You just couldn't figure it out. My greatest moment was watching him in that state championship. He had over 200 yards. He was just incredible. He was a great football player, but he was a greater human."

A native of Pompano Beach, Florida, Moss rushed for 1,942 yards and 26 touchdowns from 2003-06 for the Hurricanes. His best season was in 2005, when he went for 701 yards and 12 touchdowns as the primary running back. Despite the injury-shortened season, Moss was named to the first-team All-ACC team in 2005, according to his Miami bio.

A knee injury ended his 2005 season early, but he came back to rush for 285 yards and three touchdowns in eight games as a senior. He notched seven 100-yard games during his four-year career in Coral Gables.