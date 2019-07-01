Former USC coach John Robinson joins LSU football staff as consultant to Ed Orgeron

LSU announced a Hall-of-Fame addition to its coaching staff on Monday, with John Robinson jumping on board as a senior consultant to Ed Orgeron. Robinson served as head coach at USC for two different stints, first from 1976-82 and then again from 1993-97. He led the Trojans to the 1978 national title, five Pac-10 championships and totaled an overall record of 104-35-4. In between those two stints with USC, Robinson was the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, where he made the playoffs six times and coached in two NFC Championship Games.

According to the LSU, Robinson "will assist Orgeron as a consultant to daily planning of practice, personnel and game planning."

"I want to welcome Coach Robinson and his wife Miss Beverly to the LSU Family," Orgeron said. "Coach has been a great friend and mentor to me and he will be a very valuable resource for us in growing our championship culture at LSU."

Robinson, a 2009 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, was last a head coach in college football with UNLV. He took over in1999, was named Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2000 after guiding the Rebels to the Las Vegas Bowl and eventually added athletic director duties to his plate before stepping down from that position. He eventually wrapped up his tenure as coach after 28 wins in six seasons on the job.

At USC, Robinson coached 18 first-team All-America selections and two Heisman Trophy winners: running back Charles White in 1979 and running back Marcus Allen in 1981.