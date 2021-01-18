Former Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history in 2020 when she kicked an extra point against Tennessee on Dec. 13, becoming the first female to score points in a Power Five football game. That came two weeks after she kicked off in a game vs. Missouri, making her the first woman to participate in a Power Five football game. The honors rolled in. She was named the SEC special teams player of the week following the Missouri game, she made rounds all across the media landscape and the College Football Hall of Fame announced that her uniform will be enshrined.

She will receive another honor this week. Fuller announced on Twitter that she will participate in the Wednesday's Presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"It's an honor to be invited to participate in one of America's greatest traditions," she wrote. "This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman."

It is unclear what her specific role will be during Wednesday's ceremony. That ceremony will have a much different feel than other presidential inaugurations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the number of individuals who will be allowed to be in attendance.

Fuller joined the Commodores' football team one week after leading their soccer team to the SEC title. Her move to the gridiron came at a much-needed time for the Commodores as their special teams room was hit hard by positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing at that time.

The North Texas soccer team announced after the football season that Fuller will join the Mean Green soccer team as a graduate transfer goal-keeper for the 2021 women's soccer season.