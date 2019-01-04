Former Virginia coach and College Football Hall of Famer George Welsh dies at 85

George Welsh, legendary Virginia coach and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Charlottesville on Wednesday at 85. He died peacefully with his family present, according to a release from Virginia.

Welsh coached Virginia from 1982-2000, and brought a program that had fallen on hard times back into the national spotlight. He took over a team that had posted just two winning seasons in the previous 29 years, and had posted a 1-10 record the year prior to his arrival, before getting to 6-5 in his second year. He led the Cavaliers to an 8-2-2 record in 1984 and won the Peach Bowl -- the program's first ever bowl appearance.

The Cavaliers won nine or more games four times during his tenure, finished in the top 25 six times and led them to the No. 1 ranking in 1990 prior to losing a 41-38 thriller in Charlottesville on Nov. 3 to eventual co-national champion Georgia Tech.

Welsh led the program to ACC titles in 1989 and 1995, was named ACC Coach of the Year four times and was named Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 1992. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, and Virginia named its indoor practice facility in his honor in 2013. He finished his Virginia career as the winningest coach in ACC history at 134-86-3.

Prior to his time in Charlottesville, Welsh led Navy to a 55-46-1 record from 1973-81 and earned three bowl berths. He finished his coaching career with a 189-132-4 career record.