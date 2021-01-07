Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Thursday that he is transferring to Tennessee after he first entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17. Hooker took over as the Hokies' starter in 2019 and made six starts for the program as a redshirt junior in 2020 after missing the first two games with a medical issue.

The graduate transfer should have a good opportunity to immediately compete for the starting job at Tennessee. The Volunteers dealt with inconsistent quarterback play during a disappointing 3-7 season in 2020 as four different players saw action at the position. Hooker completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the past two seasons and also totaled over 1,000 yards on the ground. His dual-threat capability could add a desperately needed jolt of life to a Tennessee team that finished 102nd nationally in total offense.

Two of the players who saw action at quarterback for the Volunteers in 2020 -- Jarrett Guarantano and JT Shrout -- are transferring. Harrison Bailey, who appeared in six games as a true freshman, and four-star signee Kaidon Slater should be Hooker's chief competition for the starting job. Hooker should have two seasons of eligibility remaining since the NCAA did not count the 2020 season against players' eligibility. He penned a farewell message to the Hokies in December after not playing in a season-ending win over Virginia.

"2020 had its ups and downs, but I am grateful for God's grace," Hooker wrote. "I am forever thankful to Virginia Tech for helping me to become the man I am today. Thank you Coach Fuente & Coach Cornelsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love and to be a thread in the fabric of Hokie Nation. Also, a special thanks to the staff and trainers for believing in me. Thank you to all of the fans that have supported me throughout the years. Upon December graduation, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience. To all my brothers, I love you like my blood. Captain Hook signing out. Once a Hokie, always a Hokie."