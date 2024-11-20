A former University of Virginia walk-on pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the triple-murder of three Virginia football players in 2022. Christopher Darnell Jones, 25, pled guilty on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Jones fatally shot football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry on a charter bus after their class returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. The shooting occurred at Culbreth Garage on UVA Central Grounds at 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

Running back Mike Hollins was also shot, as was fellow student Marlee Morgan. Jones was not a member of the football team at the time of the shooting. No motive has been given, though the Associated Press reported that Jones targeted specific victims. Jones was set to face a jury trial in January 2025, but ultimately pleaded guilty.

Jones will be sentenced during a hearing on Feb. 4, 2025.

An independent review of the University of Virginia found that Jones was on the radar of the university's threat-assessment team due to erratic behavior prior to the shooting. The university ultimately agreed to a $9 million settlement with the five victims -- $2 million to each of the slain players' families, and a combined $3 million to Hollins and Morgan.

Hollins miraculously returned to the field for Virginia in 2023, less than a year after he sustained serious injuries. He rushed for a career high 274 yards and seven touchdowns, including a debut two-touchdown game against James Madison. He won the Brian Piccolo Award, which is given annually to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. Following his graduation, Hollins remained at Virginia as a graduate assistant.