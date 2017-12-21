Former WR Amani Toomer compares Jim Harbaugh at Michigan to Paris Hilton

Have you ever wondered what Jim Harbaugh looks like in night vision? Apparently, it's a thought that has crossed the mind of former Michigan wide receiver Amani Toomer, who recently compared the Michigan coach to wealthy heiress turned socialite turned DJ Paris Hilton.

Toomer did an interview on Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket this week, and he had some unflattering things to say about the man in khakis.

"To me, [Harbaugh's] not a supermodel, that's Paris Hilton," Toomer said. "That's somebody who's given us nothing, but 'Oh, we're going to Rome. Oh, we wear Michael Jordan shoes. I don't care. I want to beat Michigan State, I want to beat Ohio State. That's the passion that I have for the program."

Now, while it's weird for Toomer to go back into the time machine and pull the Paris Hilton reference, his frustrations stem from the fact that Jim Harbaugh gets a lot of hype and credit, but to this point, the results haven't been there. Michigan hasn't beaten Ohio State, and this year it lost to Michigan State as well. Still, while I understand Toomer's frustration, the Paris Hilton comparison is off.

Paris Hilton became famous after a sex tape and was known for nothing other than partying and being rich. Then, she just faded away. Harbaugh may not have had the success at Michigan that fans are hoping for to this point, but he's had success before.

He helped build a Stanford program that was moribund -- to say the least -- into what it is today. He then went to the NFL and came up a few yards short of winning a Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Paris Hilton had a reality television show for like a season, and it was awful.

So the comparison doesn't work in my mind, even if I understand where Toomer's frustration comes from.