Fornelli 50 college football rankings: Every team is kind of bad, even Alabama

You know that feeling you get at this time of the college football season? That one where you see teams ranked in the top 10 every week losing, and your immediate reaction is "man, everybody sucks."

What if I told you that you were kinda right this season?

I've noticed a trend in the last few weeks that matches that common conception. When comparing the scores of teams this season to scores I had of teams at this point in previous years, this years' scores are lower.

At least at the top, anyway.

Right now Alabama has a score of 13.200 in my formula (the highest possible score is 20, and I assure you it's a near impossibility to get there). It's a good score, and historically, any team with a score that high would be near the top. Of course, the key word there is "near." Right now, that 13.200 is enough to put Alabama at No. 1 in my rankings, but at this time last season, a 13.200 would have had Alabama at No. 4. The Tide would have been behind itself, Clemson and Washington.

In fact, the last time a 13.20 was high enough to be No. 1 following Week 11 was in 2014 -- the very first year of the College Football Playoff.

It's not just Alabama, though. While the Tide have a lower score than usual for a No. 1 team at this point, the gap between Alabama and everyone else is growing wider. This week's No. 2 team is Georgia, and the Bulldogs have a score of 11.93. That's a difference of 1.27 points.

For proper context, the difference between Alabama (13.20) and the worst team in my rankings, UTEP (-6.26 points) is 19.46 points. So think of it this way. There are 130 teams on the FBS level, and only 19.46 points separate No. 1 from No. 130. That would mean that, on average, there's a difference of 0.65 points per team.

The gap between Alabama and Georgia is nearly twice that.

Furthermore, if you were to subtract the 1.27 points from Georgia's score of 11.93, that would give the Bulldogs a score of 10.66. That score would be good enough for No. 6 in our rankings, just ahead of UCF.

And all of these scores are lower than the average score of the top 10 teams at this point in the season last year, and in 2015 as well.

So, yes, in a way, everybody does suck this year. Even Alabama sucks a little, just not as much as everyone else.

All of which suggests that the chaos we've seen the last couple of weeks isn't likely to end and that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is going to have a difficult time trying to figure out which four teams are the best.

Thankfully, I have math do it for me.

Now, before we get to the actual rankings, a quick reminder on how all of this works (a full explanation can be found here).

My opinion has absolutely nothing to do with the rankings, they're math-based



There is true equality to start as math doesn't play favorites

Wins and losses mean more than anything

The formula is in no way predictive, it's a meritocracy

I won't share the formula, but it works

The Fornelli 50 Team Name Status News 1. Alabama 9-0 Now I'm wondering if Alabama fans will ignore that I have their team at No. 1 and just focus on the fact I said it kinda sucks a little this season. (Last week: 1) 2. Georgia 9-0 The Bulldogs have two tough road games remaining, including this week against Auburn. (2) 3. Wisconsin 9-0 Hey, what can I say, the math respects this team a little more than I do. (3) 4. Clemson 8-1 Clemson jumps Notre Dame after beating the same team Notre Dame beat last week. (6) 5. Notre Dame 8-1 The Irish took their foot off the gas against Wake Forest, and it probably cost them the No. 4 spot. (5) 6. Miami 8-0 The math still doesn't love Miami, but it moves up four spots anyway due to Penn State and Ohio State losing. (10) 7. UCF 8-0 The schedule is weakening, and the margins of victory are getting smaller, that's why we see a slide here. I knew it would come eventually. (7) 8. Oklahoma 8-1 If the Sooners get past TCU this weekend, they should win out. (11) 9. TCU 8-1 If the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma this weekend, they should win out. (9) 10. Washington 8-1 I wrote the Huskies (and the Pac-12) off weeks ago, but there's been enough chaos that this team still has a playoff pulse. (13) 11. Penn State 7-2 The Formula can't believe this team lost to Michigan State. The Formula hates Michigan State. (8) 12. Ohio State 7-2 Ohio State just beat Penn State a couple of weeks ago, but it's fallen behind it thanks to a 31-point loss to Iowa. (4) 13. USC 8-2 The Trojans basically wrapped up the Pac-12 South by beating Arizona. Well, as long as they don't lose out. (16) 14. Oklahoma State 7-2 The loss obviously hurts, but the Cowboys are still in the Big 12 title hunt. They just need help. (12) 15. USF 8-1 The Bulls rebounded from the Houston loss, but I'm still not that high on this team. Neither is The Formula. (17) 16. Auburn 7-2 Auburn still plays both Georgia and Alabama this season. It can turn everything on its head. (19) 17. Virginia Tech 7-2 It never felt like the Hokies had a chance on Saturday night. (14) 18. Mississippi State 7-2 The Bulldogs have looked great against SEC also-rans, and have been crushed by the SEC's best. What happens against Alabama? (20) 19. Toledo 8-1 The Rockets win their division as long as they don't lose two of their last three. (21) 20. Michigan 7-2 The Wolverines threw for 56 yards in a 23-point win over Minnesota. (25) 21. Washington State 8-2 The Apple Cup will be huge if the Cougs can get past Utah. (23) 22. Memphis 8-1 The Tigers crushed Tulsa and now get the week off. (24) 23. Michigan State 7-2 Michigan State's five Big Ten wins have come by an average of five points. Their greatest margin of victory was an eight-point win against Indiana. This team is the poster child of doing the bare minimum to get by. (27) 24. Stanford 6-3 The Tree flirted with a loss to Oregon State two weeks ago and sealed the deal this week against Wazzu. (18) 25. Iowa State 6-3 The Cyclones get one more shot at a ranked team this week against Oklahoma State. (15) 26. Boise State 7-2 The Formula isn't a big fan of the Mountain West this season, but it has the Broncos at the top. Barely. (30) 27. San Diego State 8-2 Right behind them are the Aztecs. (32) 28. Iowa 6-3 I hope Kirk Ferentz has gone full heel and now lives to run up the score against everybody. (42) 29. West Virginia 6-3 The Mountaineers aren't out of the Big 12 title race yet. (37) 30. Ohio 7-2 Huge two-week stretch coming up for the Bobcats. It plays Toledo this week and then Akron next week. (31) 31. Arizona 6-3 Khalil Tate showed up a little too late, and couldn't take down USC on his own. (22) 32. NC State 6-3 Life doesn't get any easier with road trips to Boston College and Wake Forest coming up. Wow, I just wrote that sentence sincerely. (26) 33. Army 7-2 Army didn't even bother trying to throw a pass in its 21-0 win over Air Force. (40) 34. Troy 7-2 Just waiting for the regular season finale against Arkansas State. (39) 35. Northwestern 6-3 You know, Northwestern, you might want to try winning in regulation. (44) 36. Arkansas State 5-2 The Red Wolves had the week off. (35) 37. South Carolina 6-3 The Gamecocks helped Georgia clinch the SEC East on Saturday. (28) 38. LSU 6-3 Hey, you didn't get blown out by Alabama. That's a moral victory. (29) 39. Houston 6-3 Houston beat East Carolina 52-27 during their bye week. (48) 40. Florida Atlantic 6-3 This is easily FAU's best ranking in the Fornelli 50 this late in a season, eclipsing last week's record. (49) 41. UAB 6-3 UAB didn't have a football program for the last two seasons, and it is 6-3 and ranked in the Fornelli 50 in November. Bill Clark is your Coach of the Year, and I will hear of no other candidates. (53) 42. Fresno State 6-3 Fresno's still in the driver's seat in the Mountain West West. (50) 43. Marshall 6-3 The loss to FAU essentially knocks the Herd out of the C-USA race. (33) 44. SMU 6-3 The Mustangs have a couple of tough games left, but they're bowl eligible already. First time since 2012. (36) 45. Northern Illinois 6-3 If this team had an offense, it'd be really dangerous. (34) 46. Kentucky 6-3 I thought a loss to Ole Miss would drop it farther. (41) 47. UTSA 5-3 I don't get it, either. The Formula just likes this team a lot more than it should right now. (38) 48. Virginia 6-3 With Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech looming, the win over Georgia Tech to get bowl eligible was significant. (63) 49. Arizona State 5-4 The Sun Devils are the first four-loss team to appear in the Fornelli 50 this season. (64) 50. Florida International 6-2 Miami, FAU and FIU are a combined 20-5. Florida and Florida State are 6-10. (60)

No Longer Ranked: Navy (43), Wake Forest (46), Georgia Tech (45), Colorado State (47)