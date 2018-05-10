Five of six remaining Ole Miss transfers cleared to play immediately at new schools

Van Jefferson is still waiting for Florida to submit his necessary waiver paperwork

Five of the six remaining Ole Miss transfers seeking immediate eligibility at their new schools have been cleared to play for 2018, their lawyer Thomas Mars told CBS Sports on Thursday.

Houston walk-on defensive back Deontay Anderson, UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon, UAB running back Jarrion StreetGeorgia Tech offensive linemen Jack DeFoor and Nebraska defensive back Breon Dixon are eligible to play next season. All had transferred from Ole Miss and were awaiting decisions on their appeal to waive the usual year-in-residence.

"I couldn't be happier for those guys," Mars said. "They've all maintained a positive, forward-looking attitude for the past four months. But the uncertainty about their future was a heavy burden to carry."

Florida hasn't yet sent in a waiver application for receiver Van Jefferson but plans to soon, athletic director Scott Stricklin told CBS Sports.

Last month, the NCAA ruled former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson eligible to play this season at Michigan after his contentious appeal.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Dennis Dodd has covered college football for CBS Sports since it was CBS SportsLine in 1998. He is one of only seven media members to attend all 16 BCS title games and has chronicled conference realignment... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES