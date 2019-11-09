'Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy' examines one of college football's most historic traditional rivalries

As a part of college football's celebration of its 150th season, CBS will feature some of the biggest storylines in the sport's history in its "Four Sides of the Story" series, now in its third season.

The next installment tells the story of one of the top rivalries in college football -- the annual Army-Navy Game. The "Army-Navy" episode will air on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

The series takes an in-depth look from four different points of view. In the case of the "Army-Navy" episode, it will focus on the four most memorable games in the history of the series.

1944 : Purdue author and history professor Randy Roberts

: Purdue author and history professor Randy Roberts 1963 : Navy quarterback Roger Staubach and Army quarterback Rollie Stichweh

: Navy quarterback Roger Staubach and Army quarterback Rollie Stichweh 2011 : Army Captain Brian Zickefoose and Navy Captain Ed Malinowski

: Army Captain Brian Zickefoose and Navy Captain Ed Malinowski 2015: Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds

The 1944 game was important it was played during World War II and it was also a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation. Army came away with a 23-7 victory and were led by future Heisman Trophy winner Felix "Doc" Blanchard, the first junior to ever win the award.

The 1963 installment followed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and also contained one of top quarterbacks in NFL history in Staubach. Staubach led the Midshipmen to a 21-15 win with Army coming just inches short at the end of the game.

2001 featured one of the more emotional games in the history of the series, Army came away with a 26-17 win just three months after the horrific terrorist attacks on 9/11. Army running back Curt Daniels paced the Cadets with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

The 2015 game was the final victory for Navy in their 14-year winning streak against Army. Reynolds had his fingerprints all over this contest with 113 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Army actually outgained Navy 345-312 in total offense, but the Midshipmen won the game 21-17.

The Army-Navy Game has an immense amount of tradition and has significant meaning for so many that served their country. Considering how much stellar matchups there have been, there is plenty of history when it comes to the battle of these two service academies.