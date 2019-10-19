'Four Sides of the Story: Hail Flutie!' on CBS looks at Doug Flutie's unforgettable TD pass to beat Miami

As a part of college football's celebration of its 150th season, CBS will feature some of the biggest storylines in the sport's history in its "Four Sides of the Story" series, now in its third season.

This year's first installment tells the story of Doug Flutie's desperation Hail Mary touchdown pass to Gerard Phelan that led Boston College past Miami 47-45 in a miraculous fashion in 1984. The "Hail Flutie!" episode will air on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The series takes an in-depth look from four different points of view. In "Hail Flutie," the four different points of view are from:

Boston College's Flutie and Phelan

Brent Musberger, who called the game for CBS that day

Referee Paul Schmitt

Miami running back Melvin Bratton and cornerback Reggie Sutton.

After winning the 1983 national championship with a win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, Miami was ranked No. 12 in the nation late in the season under Jimmy Johnson, in his first year as Hurricanes coach after replacing Howard Schnellenberger. Against No. 10 Boston College, Miami held a late 45-41 lead and appeared to be on the way to a victory. But on the game's final play, Flutie was flushed out of the pocket and heaved a Hail Mary that fell into the arms of Phelan in the end zone for the game-winning 48-yard touchdown pass.

Flutie threw for 472 yards and four touchdowns vs. Miami, became the first NCAA signal caller to throw for 10,000 yards in his career and, due in large part to his TD pass vs. the Eagles, won the Heisman Trophy a few weeks later.

Of course, this became one of the most talked-about games in college football history. Now several different parties will get to discuss the significance of Flutie's iconic last-second touchdown pass.

"Four Sides of the Story" will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 p.m. ET prior to College Football Today at 3 p.m. and the SEC on CBS "Game of the Week" between No. 2 LSU and Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m.