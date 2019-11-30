'Four Sides of the Story: The Band Is On The Field!' on CBS looks at famous Cal vs. Stanford play
CBS takes an in-depth look at the historic final play of the 1982 Cal vs. Stanford game
As a part of college football's celebration of its 150th season, CBS is featuring some of the biggest storylines in the sport's history in its "Four Sides of the Story" series, in its third season.
The next installment tells the story of the infamous 1982 game between California and Stanford in which the band came out onto the field as the final kickoff return was unfolding. "The Band Is On The Field!" episode will air on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.
The series takes an in-depth look from four different points of view. In "The Band Is On The Field!," the four different points of view are from:
- Former Stanford kicker Mark Harmon and former Stanford running back Mike Dotterer
- Former California special teams captain Richard Rogers and former California defensive back Kevin Moen
- Stanford band manager John Howard
- Stanford Daily writers Adam Berns and Mark Zeigler
It's safe to say that this was one of the wildest finishes in college football history. Stanford had taken a 20-19 lead with just four seconds remaining in regulation, so California needed a miracle to come away with a win.
California ended up using five lateral passes to accomplish one of the most improbable finishes that the college football world has ever seen. Rogers ended up with the football and was running down the field into Stanford territory before Moen scored the game-winning touchdown
As many fans may remember, the Stanford band was on the field around the 20-yard line. When Moen was entering the end zone, he collided with a member of the band and describes it as a "thump."
California came away with a 25-20 win in heart-pounding fashion.
There have been similar plays in the years since this infamous game, but none had the level of hysteria of this contest. Let's just say bands haven't prematurely made their way onto the field until the final whistle after this sensational moment.
