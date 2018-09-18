Four Sides of the Story: Watch 'Alabama Audible' with Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa on CBS
Everything you need to know about the debut episode of this year's documentary series
No. 1 Alabama headlines the SEC on CBS Game of the Week this Saturday as it takes on No. 22 Texas A&M. But before the Crimson Tide hit the field and look to improve to 4-0 after outscoring opponents 170-28 in the first three weeks, you can relive Alabama's stunning quarterback swap in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship in a whole new light.
The second season of CBS Sports' "Four Sides of the Story" program will kick off Saturday on CBS with "Alabama Audible," a special documentary that unpacks coach Nick Saban's headlining quarterback change during January's 26-23 Alabama win over Georgia. Featuring interviews with Saban, second-half hero Tua Tagovailoa and others, it offers four different viewpoints of national championship hysteria -- and perhaps one of the boldest coaching decisions in college football history.
The special leads into "College Football Today" (3 p.m. ET) and the "Game of the Week" between Alabama and Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET), and it includes the following perspectives from when Saban benched starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and trusted Tagovailoa, a true freshman, to top the SEC champion Bulldogs:
- Tagovailoa and Saban
- Diane and Galu Tagovailoa, Tua's parents who were in the stands that night
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, who was the game's play-by-play analyst
- Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis, who played against Tagovailoa that night
The documentary will also re-air on CBS Sports Network on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.
