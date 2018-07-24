Four-star Florida freshman charged with two felonies, including domestic battery
This is the second time Justin Watkins has had legal issues since national signing day
Florida freshman Justin Watkins, a four-star player in the Class of 2018 who is expected to contribute immediately for the Gators, has been arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and kidnapping and false imprisonment, both of which are third-degree felonies.
Watkins was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of battery. He remains in Alachua County Jail without bond, according to the county's record of current inmates.
Following Watkins' arrest, which was first reported by 247Sports, first-year coach Dan Mullen announced that the player has been "suspended immediately from all activities."
It's the second time this offseason that Watkins has run afoul with the law. In May, he was arrested for trespassing on school grounds. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he threw the phone of a female at a gas station, followed her to Vanguard High School in Ocala (where she was a student) and kicked her car.
Watkins was not enrolled at the time, and Mullen only announced that Florida would look into the incident. He is now a member of the Gators after enrolling in school this summer.
A 5-foot-11, 172-pound native of Clermont, Florida, Watkins was ranked No. 89 overall in the Class of 2018 and No. 20 in the state of Florida. Though a wide receiver by trade, he was expected to compete for playing time in the Gators' defensive backfield this fall.
Florida opens the season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Charleston Southern.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ed Oliver could see time on offense
Maybe just keep Oliver on the field all of the time?
-
Rules committee considered reviewing RPO
A potential rule change would have directly impacted how college football is played
-
Khalil Tate's tweet changed Zona history
Tate was one of college football's breakout stars in 2017
-
Clemson explains Wilkins' striptease
Clemson says Wilkins chose to strip during the dance competition on his own
-
Urban Meyer speaks on firing WR coach
Meyer talked for the first time at Big Ten Media Days since firing Smith
-
Five 2018 Pac-12 Media Day storylines
It's only a one-day affair, but the coaches and players of the Pac-12 will meet the media...