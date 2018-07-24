Four-star Florida freshman charged with two felonies, including domestic battery

Florida freshman Justin Watkins, a four-star player in the Class of 2018 who is expected to contribute immediately for the Gators, has been arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and kidnapping and false imprisonment, both of which are third-degree felonies.

Watkins was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of battery. He remains in Alachua County Jail without bond, according to the county's record of current inmates.

Following Watkins' arrest, which was first reported by 247Sports, first-year coach Dan Mullen announced that the player has been "suspended immediately from all activities."

It's the second time this offseason that Watkins has run afoul with the law. In May, he was arrested for trespassing on school grounds. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he threw the phone of a female at a gas station, followed her to Vanguard High School in Ocala (where she was a student) and kicked her car.

Watkins was not enrolled at the time, and Mullen only announced that Florida would look into the incident. He is now a member of the Gators after enrolling in school this summer.

A 5-foot-11, 172-pound native of Clermont, Florida, Watkins was ranked No. 89 overall in the Class of 2018 and No. 20 in the state of Florida. Though a wide receiver by trade, he was expected to compete for playing time in the Gators' defensive backfield this fall.

Florida opens the season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Charleston Southern.