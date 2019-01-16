Four-star general, R.C. Slocum among three new members of College Football Playoff Selection Committee

As it does every year, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has added three new members to its group, replacing outgoing members whose three-year terms have ended. This year, the playoff's executive director Bill Hancock announced the additions of retired four-star general Ray Odierno, former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum and Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir to the committee. The three new members will serve a three-year term beginning this spring. They replace Jeff Bower, Herb Deromedi and Bobby Johnson.

Additionally, Hancock announced that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens would serve a second year as the committee's chair.

"Terry, Ray and R.C. each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee," Hancock said in a statement. "All three have built esteemed careers based on character and diligence, which will continue the CFP tradition of committee members who are football experts and also people of high integrity.

"We are also delighted that Rob will return as chair of the selection committee," Hancock added. "He is thoughtful, considerate and detailed in leading the committee's discussions each week during the season, and he is a tremendous representative of the CFP with the media and public."

Odierno served nearly 40 years in the military from 1976-2015 and was the 38th Chief of Staff of the United States Army from 2011-15. His operations include Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Among his other assignments, Odierno was a primary military advisor to former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleeza Rice, the latter of whom previously served as a committee member for the CFP. However, Odierno also has a football background. He was a former football player at Army from 1972-73, and the chairman of USA Football.

Slocum was the winningest head coach in Texas A&M history, compiling a record of 123-47-2 from 1989-2002. He also won four conference championships, including the Big 12 title in 1998, while at A&M. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mohajir has been the AD at Arkansas State, his alma mater, since 2012. He previously held administrative positions at Kansas, Florida Atlantic and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.