Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway will make his college commitment at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, allowing one school to have a huge boost to their 2024 recruiting class with the pickup of a pledge from one of the premier tight ends in the country. Galloway is the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the Top247 rankings, and his list finalists includes Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end from Chillicothe, Ohio, took official visits to each of the schools. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball currently has LSU as the leader in Galloway's recruitment.

LSU does have 2023 tight end Mac Markway already committed to the program under new head coach Brian Kelly. Still, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Glen West, Kelly believes in "adding depth to that group in back-to-back recruiting classes is an important piece in how Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock like to utilize tight ends in their offensive system."

If Galloway does end up committing to LSU, it would give the Tigers two four-star tight ends across the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. In addition, Galloway would become the third four-star prospect to commit in the 2024 class. LSU currently is ranked No. 5 in the 2024 recruiting class in the early stages.