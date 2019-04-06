Four-star Texas freshman De'Gabriel Floyd to miss 2019 season with spinal stenosis

Texas lost a potential early contributor and key part of its 2019 recruiting class with the news that De'Gabriel Floyd has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

The diagnosis comes with the determination that Floyd will be unable to play for the Longhorns in the 2019 season. According to coach Tom Herman, he will be re-evaluated in January 2020.

Texas freshman LB De’Gabriel Floyd is expected to miss the 2019 season after being diagnosed with stenosis. Herman said Floyd will be re-evaluated next January. — Trenton Daeschner (@TrentDaeschner) April 6, 2019

"We're going to continue to evaluate him," Herman said, via 247Sports. "Probably not going to be cleared for this season, but we're going to re-evaluate him in January and hope nine months of rehab, exercise, no hitting -- I mean, the kid has been hitting that same [way] since he was 8 years old playing football.

"Until then, he'll help (defensive coordinator Todd Orlando) coach and continue pretty aggressive rehab."

Floyd has been unable to participate in full-contact drills throughout spring practice, dealing with issues initially thought to be related to his high school playing career. After MRI and other testing in recent weeks, doctors landed on their spinal stenosis diagnosis.

Floyd, a former four-star ranked as the No. 67 player and No. 3 inside linebacker in the 2019 recruiting class, was expected to push for regular rotation snaps and potentially even start at linebacker for the Longhorns in 2019, but that future will now be put to the side while he looks to work back to full health.