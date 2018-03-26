Four Texas Tech players arrested outside nightclub on various criminal charges

Four Texas Tech football players were among 10 people arrested in Lubbock, Texas, early Sunday morning following a disturbance outside an area nightclub. Quarterback Jett Duffey, cornerback Desmon Smith, wide receiver Quan Shorts and linebacker Christian Malik-Shakur Taylor were all booked into jail.

According to the police spokeswoman Kasie Whitley, via the Star-Telegram, police were called to the scene after the report of a disturbance with a possibly armed suspect. Smith and Shorts are starters for the Red Raiders, and it is believed Duffey has the inside track of starting at quarterback in 2018.

From the Star-Telegram:

"Officer located a large group of people in front of the nightclub who were impeding traffic," Whitley said. "An officer observed an individual intentionally causing damage to a vehicle by smashing the windshield." When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the crowd became aggressive, Whitley said. That's when police arrested the four Tech players and six other people.

Smith was reportedly bitten by a dog from the K-9 unit during the incident and taken to a local hospital. He was arrested after being treated and released.

Duffey was booked on a charge of criminal mischief and is accused of damaging property at a nearby apartment complex. Shorts and Smith face disorderly conduct charges, and Taylor is facing a charge of criminal mischief. Taylor allegedly smashed the windshield of the car.

Smith was a starter at corner last season, playing in 12 games, and finishing with 30 tackles and an interception. Shorts caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor had five tackles.

Duffey is set to compete for the starting job this fall. He served a suspension last season after being accused of twice having sex with a woman who was too incapacitated to give consent. A Title IX hearing sided with the woman, but a Lubbock County grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Duffey, meaning there wasn't enough evidence to file criminal charges against him. He was reinstated to the team in August of 2017. Duffey appeared in one game last season, completing both of his pass attempts.