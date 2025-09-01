This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: Johnny Manziel says Alabama has lost 'fear aspect'

Getty Images

College football just isn't college football without Johnny Manziel getting in the mix. And after Florida State upset No. 8 Alabama, 31-17, Bama fans are facing a strange new reality. And there's just no way that this is good for coach Kalen DeBoer. But as to the Johnny Football angle, our Carter Bahns captured the spirit of it, so I'm just going to step out of the way here.

Bahns: "Former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel said Alabama's fearsome edge is gone. The frightfulness and stature of the Alabama program that helped to make his 'Heisman moment' against the Crimson Tide in 2012 so legendary was a hallmark of college football for nearly two decades. But after Saban's retirement, the gap between Alabama and the average Power Four team seems much slimmer."

"In the past, you walk in to face an Alabama team, you probably got a little fear," Manziel said on "Nightcap" after the Tide took it on the chin. "This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty. You got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone. Ain't nobody scared of them boys. Not Vandy. Not Kentucky. Not nobody. Nobody's walking and seeing Alabama on the schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years."

And if you've been following these two programs over the summer, then you might already know that one player is cashing in on Florida State's rise and Alabama's stumble out of the blocks.

🎾 Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka to meet for spot in US Open quarterfinals

Imagn Images

The US Open continues to hum right along, and one of Monday's showcase matches will feature two former champions going head to head on Arthur Ashe Stadium court at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. The event's No. 3 ranked player and 2023 single's champion, Coco Gauff, will take on No. 23 Naomi Osaka, the winner of the 2018 and 2020 titles. (You can follow all of the action right here.) Our Brent Brookhouse filed this story that dives into the camaraderie and the competitiveness between the two.

Brookhouse: "Osaka said she views Gauff like a 'little sister' and that playing in New York "feels like home." Osaka was born in Japan but was raised in the United States, including a stint of time on Long Island. Still, she knows the crowd is unlikely to be behind her on Monday.

"Can somebody come to the match and cheer for me?" Osaka said. "It's kinda tough playing an American here, but I hope you guys kind of adopted me as well."

🏆 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🎾 US Open, 11 a.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mets at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Phillies at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 TCU at North Carolina, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Wings at Lynx, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Rangers at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Bay at Angel City, 9 p.m. on CBSSN

🏀 Sparks at Storm, 10 p.m. on NBA TV