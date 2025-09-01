Four top-10 teams lose over college football's Week 1; Johnny Manziel: 'Nobody's scared' of Alabama
Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame and Alabama are all 0-1 to start the season
- Arch Manning gets off to disappointing start in No. 1 Texas' loss to No. 3 Ohio State. Okay, this isn't exactly what Team Manning envisioned. A flat showing. Plummeting Heisman odds. Lee Corso (correctly) picking against you with his final headgear selection. However, Ohio State fans will love our latest ranking projections and bowl projections.
- No. 9 LSU flips the script on No. 4 Clemson. If it takes a tiger to catch a tiger, then maybe that's what was behind LSU nabbing its first season opener since 2019, the longest such losing streak among power conference teams. Meanwhile, Clemson's 21-game win streak in home openers is no more.
- Carson Beck leads No. 10 Miami over No. 6 Notre Dame. Miami was cruising for much of the game, with stellar plays on offense and a defense that bottled up Notre Dame until the Irish decided to get serious. A late 47-yard field goal propelled the Hurricanes to victory in the end. (And how about that CJ Daniels touchdown catch?)
- UNC's Bill Belichick Era starts tonight. The atmosphere at kickoff at Kenan Memorial may rival that of a Tar Heels basketball game at the Dean Smith Center in February. But that's why the school went out and hired Belichick, 73, who last coached the Patriots in January 2024. We've got predictions for what'll happen against TCU.
- Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on Yankees' all-time home run list. Judge deposited homer No. 358 in the left centerfield seats at Rate Field in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Next up on the franchise list is Joe DiMaggio at 361, a mark that Judge, 33, has a "good chance" of passing in the Yankees' final 25 games, according to our own Mike Axisa.
🏈 Do not miss this: Johnny Manziel says Alabama has lost 'fear aspect'
College football just isn't college football without Johnny Manziel getting in the mix. And after Florida State upset No. 8 Alabama, 31-17, Bama fans are facing a strange new reality. And there's just no way that this is good for coach Kalen DeBoer. But as to the Johnny Football angle, our Carter Bahns captured the spirit of it, so I'm just going to step out of the way here.
- Bahns: "Former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel said Alabama's fearsome edge is gone. The frightfulness and stature of the Alabama program that helped to make his 'Heisman moment' against the Crimson Tide in 2012 so legendary was a hallmark of college football for nearly two decades. But after Saban's retirement, the gap between Alabama and the average Power Four team seems much slimmer."
"In the past, you walk in to face an Alabama team, you probably got a little fear," Manziel said on "Nightcap" after the Tide took it on the chin. "This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty. You got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone. Ain't nobody scared of them boys. Not Vandy. Not Kentucky. Not nobody. Nobody's walking and seeing Alabama on the schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years."
And if you've been following these two programs over the summer, then you might already know that one player is cashing in on Florida State's rise and Alabama's stumble out of the blocks.
🎾 Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka to meet for spot in US Open quarterfinals
The US Open continues to hum right along, and one of Monday's showcase matches will feature two former champions going head to head on Arthur Ashe Stadium court at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. The event's No. 3 ranked player and 2023 single's champion, Coco Gauff, will take on No. 23 Naomi Osaka, the winner of the 2018 and 2020 titles. (You can follow all of the action right here.) Our Brent Brookhouse filed this story that dives into the camaraderie and the competitiveness between the two.
- Brookhouse: "Osaka said she views Gauff like a 'little sister' and that playing in New York "feels like home." Osaka was born in Japan but was raised in the United States, including a stint of time on Long Island. Still, she knows the crowd is unlikely to be behind her on Monday.
"Can somebody come to the match and cheer for me?" Osaka said. "It's kinda tough playing an American here, but I hope you guys kind of adopted me as well."
