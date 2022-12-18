Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. set an NCAA FBS bowl game record with 329 yards rushing on Saturday while leading the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. Gore's performance marked the highest single-game rushing output for an FBS player this season, and he also set single-game rushing record for the Southern Miss program.

Gore needed just 21 carries to achieve the mark as he averaged 15.7 yards per pop while scoring twice on the ground. The dynamic junior also completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown while operating at quarterback in a speciality package that has become a hallmark for the program with Gore in the backfield.

The son of longtime NFL running back Frank Gore had already etched his name in Southern Miss lore by surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground during the regular season and helping the Golden Eagles return to their first bowl game since 2019. But Saturday's performance marked a legendary effort that will take his fame to new heights.

Gore's first major highlight came at the 10:14 mark of the second quarter when he put Southern Miss ahead 14-0 on a 64-yard touchdown run. Late in the fourth quarter with the Golden Eagles clinging to a 31-24 lead, Gore broke off another huge run, going 55 yards to the house with 2:57 left to seal the outcome.

In between there were runs of 25 and 59 yards as well Gore's an 18-yard touchdown toss in the third quarter.