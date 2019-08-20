Freshman Bo Nix emerges from Auburn QB battle as starter to begin 2019 college football season
Nix beat out redshirt freshman Gatewood for the top spot on the depth chart
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn named freshman Bo Nix as the Tigers starting quarterback on Tuesday. Nix, a dual-threat early enrollee from Pinson, Alabama, won the job over redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood.
Nix was a five-star prospect, the No. 33 overall player and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder was named Mr. Football in the state of Alabama following his senior season. He became the first high school quarterback in state history to account for more than 12,000 yards of offense and set another state record in career total touchdowns (127 passing, 34 rushing).
CBS Sports analyst Barton Simmons was extremely high on Nix when he was coming out of high school.
"Big enough quarterback with some stockiness that looks capable of holding up to some hits on the next level," he wrote. "Very instinctive passer that has creativity as a playmaker. Shows sudden movement and reactive quickness in the pocket both to avoid rushers and to deliver the football. Quick thinker. Possesses light feet with good energy. Extremely accurate, particularly on short and intermediate throws. More athletic than you realize and can be a threat in the run game. Does not have an overpowering arm and can float downfield big throws. Has strong football pedigree. Looks like a multi-year starter and impact quarterback that fits today's game well. Potential early round NFL Draft pick.
Nix is the son of former Tigers quarterback and former college football offensive coordinator Patrick Nix (Georgia Tech 2002-06, Miami (FL) (2007-08).
No. 16 Auburn will play No. 11 Oregon on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to open the season.
