Fresno St. vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Fresno St. (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Fresno St. 0-1-0; Minnesota 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Fresno St. 12-2-0; Minnesota 7-6-0;

What to Know

Minnesota will take on Fresno State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Minnesota is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Golden Gophers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Thursday. They were able to grind out a solid win over South Dakota State, winning 28-21. The Golden Gophers can attribute much of their success to WR Rashod Bateman, who caught 5 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Fresno State had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to USC 23-31.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs were second in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only eight. As for the Golden Gophers, they ranked fifth in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 51 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium, California

Bulldog Stadium, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.