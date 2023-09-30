Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nevada 0-4, Fresno State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Fresno State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 p.m. ET at Valley Children's Stadium. Nevada is crawling into this contest hobbled by 14 consecutive losses, while Fresno State will bounce in with 13 consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Fresno State really took it to Kent State for the full four quarters, racking up a 53-10 win at home. With Fresno State ahead 36-10 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Mikey Keene looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Keene wound up with a passer rating of 208.1. Elijah Gilliam was in the mix too, providing Fresno State with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nevada traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 35-24 to Texas State on Saturday. The over/under was set at 59 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, Nevada got a solid performance out of Brendon Lewis, who rushed for 89 yards.

The win for Fresno State kept them at an undefeated 4-0. The defeat was the 14th in a row for Nevada (dating back to last year), and dropped their record for this year to 0-4.

While only Fresno State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points. This contest will be Nevada's fourth straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 2-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Fresno State against Nevada in their previous matchup last November as the squad secured a 41-14 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was, Nevada's Dalevon Campbell, who picked up 120 receiving yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will Fresno State be able to walk away with two wins in a row? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 24.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State and Nevada both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.