Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: New Mexico 3-7, Fresno State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

New Mexico fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. The New Mexico Lobos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Valley Children's Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 42-14 loss at the hands of Boise State. New Mexico has struggled against Boise State recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, New Mexico had strong showings from Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Devon Dampier, who threw for 200 yards on 17 of 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Fresno State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-18 walloping at the hands of San Jose State.

New Mexico has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Fresno State, as the team is favored by a full 23 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet New Mexico against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

New Mexico was pulverized by Fresno State 41-9 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. Can New Mexico avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 23-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against New Mexico.