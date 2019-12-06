Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down due to health concerns, per report
Tedford has been leading his alma mater successfully since 2017
Jeff Tedford is expected to step down from his position as Fresno State football coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, who notes that "health reasons" are the leading cause of Tedford's decision. The former Fresno State quarterback has coached his alma mater since 2017, compiling a 26-14 overall record.
Tedford, 58, had a heart procedure in 2014 shortly after landing his first NFL coaching job as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His health did not allow him to return to coaching that season, and he was later released from his contract. It is unknown whether Tedford's current health issue is heart-related.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports that Fresno State's coaching staff has been called away from recruiting and program meetings have been scheduled for Friday morning with "a head coach transition announcement" scheduled.
After graduating from Fresno State in 1982, Tedford had a six-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League.
Tedford is best known for serving as head coach at California where he led the Golden Bears to an 82-57 record over 11 seasons from 2002-12. He left as one of the most successful coaches in program history.
Once he left the Bucs, he spent the 2015 season as head coach of the BC Lions before returning to college football as an offensive consultant at Washington in 2016, which preceded his hiring by Fresno State.
Tedford's return to Fresno State as its coach in 2017 was heralded, and he delivered immediately for the Bulldogs. After a 10-4 mark in his first season, Tedford led Fresno State to a 12-2 record and Mountain West title along with a No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 last season. It was the Bulldogs' first conference crown since 2013.
Fresno State struggled mightily this season, finishing 4-8 with losses in four straight games to end the season after a .500 start.
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer is considered a "leading candidate" to replace Tedford, according to Feldman.
