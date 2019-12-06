Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford to step down from position due to health concerns
Tedford has been leading his alma mater successfully since 2017
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has announced he is stepping down from his position as coach of the Bulldogs.
"It is with a heavy heart that, today, I am announcing that I am stepping down as the head coach here at Fresno State," Tedford said in a press conference. "I have been coaching for 30 years and it has been awesome. I have been playing since I was 8 years old, so I have been in this business for about 50 years now. It is time now to focus on my health and my family"
News of Tedford's decision began circulating late Thursday, and according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, "health reasons" are the leading cause of Tedford's decision. The former Fresno State quarterback has coached his alma mater since 2017, compiling a 26-14 overall record. Tedford, 58, had a heart procedure in 2014 shortly after landing his first NFL coaching job as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His health did not allow him to return to coaching that season, and he was later released from his contract.
After graduating from Fresno State in 1982, Tedford had a six-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League.
Tedford is best known for serving as head coach at California where he led the Golden Bears to an 82-57 record over 11 seasons from 2002-12. He left as one of the most successful coaches in program history.
Once he left the Bucs, he spent the 2015 season as head coach of the BC Lions before returning to college football as an offensive consultant at Washington in 2016, which preceded his hiring by Fresno State.
Tedford's return to Fresno State as its coach in 2017 was heralded, and he delivered immediately for the Bulldogs. After a 10-4 mark in his first season, Tedford led Fresno State to a 12-2 record and Mountain West title along with a No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll last season. It was the Bulldogs' first conference crown since 2013.
Fresno State struggled mightily this season, finishing 4-8 with losses in four straight games to end the season after a .500 start.
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer is considered a "leading candidate" to replace Tedford, according to Feldman.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon vs. Utah odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
What to watch during Championship Week
Your guide to this Saturday's conference title games
-
Utah vs. Oregon odds, top Pac-12 picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Utah football.
-
Championship Week odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football Championship Week game...
-
Burrow's magnificent season reaches apex
Burrow's magnificent season elevating the Tigers has been a whirlwind for all surrounding the...
-
Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin pick, live stream
Can Ohio State pull off a perfect regular season, or will Wisconsin get revenge?
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game