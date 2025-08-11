Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of former Super Bowl and two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner, will start for the Bulldogs in their Week 0 game at Kansas, according to ESPN. This will be the third separate school that Warner has started for in four years at the collegiate level.

He began his career in 2022 at Temple, where he was the AAC Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns in 11 games. He had a career-high 3,076 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 before entering the transfer portal in December 2023 and committing to Rice.

The younger Warner started all but one game for Rice in 2024 and amassed a 4-7 record while logging 2,710 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, the most he has thrown in a single season to this point. Warner entered the portal again in December 2024 and battled Jayden Mandal and Jack Jacobs to replace former Fresno State starter Mikey Keene after he transferred to Michigan.

The Bulldogs are entering their first season under new coach Matt Entz, who won two FCS national titles as North Dakota State's coach from 2019-23 before spending one season as the associate head coach and linebackers coach at USC. Fresno State currently has the fourth-best odds (+1200), per FanDuel, to win the Mountain West in 2025, behind incumbent champion Boise State, reigning runner-up UNLV and San Jose State.