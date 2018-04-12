Fresno State spring game 2018: Date, time, schedule, how to watch, major storylines

The Fresno State spring game will be held Saturday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m. PT in Bulldog Stadium. The spring preview will include a practice session and scrimmage. Admission is free and a meet-and-greet with the team will be held afterward.

Here are some of the players worth following at the 2018 Fresno State spring game:

Romello Harris, RB: Fresno State has suffered an injury in its running back unit this spring, opening the door for Washington State transfer and Central Valley native Romello Harris to work his way into the Bulldogs' deep running back rotation in 2018. After sitting out last fall, look for Harris to make a splash in his first impression in front of the Red Wave as another weapon in the offense.

Michiah Quick, WR: Quick is another Central Valley star who has returned to Fresno State after playing at a Power 5 school (Oklahoma). The receiver was the No. 57 recruit in the nation in 2014 and could help take the Bulldogs' offense to another level in 2018.

Marc-David Bien-Aime, OL: Fresno State has two offensive line positions to fill this offseason and the newest addition to the line has been competing for first-team reps. Bien-Aime, a true freshman from Canada who joined the team this spring, is an intriguing prospect who is 6-feet-5, 350 pounds and carries it well. A good spring performance could help him round out the O-Line this fall.

Keiti Iakopo, DT: Iakopo joined the Bulldogs last August, which delayed his chances to make an impact at defensive tackle in 2017. This spring, Iakopo has impressed, putting himself in a position to earn one of the starting spots vacated by graduating seniors. Watch for Iakopo to try to cement himself as a top option in the Fresno State spring game.

Isaiah Johnson, DE: Johnson, a former UCLA commit, finished as one of the Bulldogs' top 2018 commits and finished high school early to enroll this spring. The two-way athlete is making an impression this spring, already on the two-deep at defensive end where the Bulldogs need to replace two starters.

Fresno State also a former three-star recruit who is quickly moving up the depth chart after a position change. An impressive showing in the spring showcase could give this sophomore a chance to challenge the upperclassmen ahead of him on the depth chart this fall.