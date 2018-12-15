Fresno State vs Arizona State: Bulldogs' Anthoula Kelly breaks some ankles on sick pick six

Over the years, plenty of people have gone broke in Las Vegas. But on Saturday the only things being broken were the ankles of Arizona State players as they tried to tackle Fresno State's Anthoula Kelly.

Kelly picked off a pass from Manny Wilkins in the first quarter and returned it 70 yards for the score, but it was a circuitous route to the end zone that caused a few Sun Devils to look foolish.

#MMLVBowl Update ...

Score: Fresno State 10, Arizona State 0

-@FresnoStateFB's D gets on the 'board with this 70-YARD PICK-6 by Anthoula Kelly in the 1st quarter!



👀Watch as Kelly puts on the brakes & the ASU players fly right by ... ala "Top Gun" style! 🛩️ #Maverick pic.twitter.com/6KKo3I5fEW — Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 15, 2018

Kelly especially made Wilkins wobble as he continued to cut back across the field. It was the Bulldogs 18th interception of the season and fourth returned for a touchdown. It was also Kelly's fourth pick of the year and second for a score.

The score gave Fresno State an early 10-0 lead and could help propel the Bulldogs to their first 12-win season in school history after claiming the Mountain West Championship over Boise State.