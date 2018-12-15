Fresno State vs Arizona State: Bulldogs' Anthoula Kelly breaks some ankles on sick pick six

Kelly made a few Sun Devils look foolish

Over the years, plenty of people have gone broke in Las Vegas. But on Saturday the only things being broken were the ankles of Arizona State players as they tried to tackle Fresno State's Anthoula Kelly.

Kelly picked off a pass from Manny Wilkins in the first quarter and returned it 70 yards for the score, but it was a circuitous route to the end zone that caused a few Sun Devils to look foolish.

Kelly especially made Wilkins wobble as he continued to cut back across the field. It was the Bulldogs 18th interception of the season and fourth returned for a touchdown. It was also Kelly's fourth pick of the year and second for a score. 

The score gave Fresno State an early 10-0 lead and could help propel the Bulldogs to their first 12-win season in school history after claiming the Mountain West Championship over Boise State.

