Fresno State vs Arizona State: Bulldogs' Anthoula Kelly breaks some ankles on sick pick six
Kelly made a few Sun Devils look foolish
Over the years, plenty of people have gone broke in Las Vegas. But on Saturday the only things being broken were the ankles of Arizona State players as they tried to tackle Fresno State's Anthoula Kelly.
Kelly picked off a pass from Manny Wilkins in the first quarter and returned it 70 yards for the score, but it was a circuitous route to the end zone that caused a few Sun Devils to look foolish.
Kelly especially made Wilkins wobble as he continued to cut back across the field. It was the Bulldogs 18th interception of the season and fourth returned for a touchdown. It was also Kelly's fourth pick of the year and second for a score.
The score gave Fresno State an early 10-0 lead and could help propel the Bulldogs to their first 12-win season in school history after claiming the Mountain West Championship over Boise State.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tulane gets first bowl win since 2002
Tulane leaned on its run game to stave off Louisiana
-
App. State vs. MTSU pick, live stream
The New Orleans bowl features two high-powered offenses and should provide plenty of point...
-
EMU vs GASU pick, live stream
If you enjoy defensive, low-scoring games, the Camellia Bowl should be for you
-
5-star DE commits to Oregon
Thibodeaux is the No. 2 player in the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite
-
2018 Camellia Bowl odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000...
-
2018 Las Vegas Bowl odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Arizona State and Fresno State.