The 2025 college football season rolls into Week 7 with another full slate of action on CBS Sports Network -- seven games spread across five days, featuring everything from midweek Conference USA battles to pivotal Mountain West showdowns out west.

It all kicks off Wednesday night deep in the heart of West Texas, where Liberty visits UTEP in a matchup between two teams desperate to end losing streaks. Thursday brings more C-USA drama as Jacksonville State heads to Sam Houston under the lights.

Saturday delivers a wall-to-wall lineup highlighted by Mountain West contenders and service-academy showdowns. Army hosts Charlotte at Michie Stadium to start the day before Air Force takes on unbeaten UNLV in Las Vegas. Later, Fresno State travels to Colorado State looking to stay perfect in league play, followed by a high-altitude duel between San Jose State and Wyoming. The weekend wraps in Reno as San Diego State visits Nevada for a late-night cap to an action-packed Week 7.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 7 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Fresno State vs. Colorado State

Date: Friday, Oct. 10 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -6.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

Fresno State (5-1) puts its unbeaten Mountain West record on the line when it travels to Colorado State (1-4) for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs survived narrow wins in their first two conference games, proving they can grind out results when it matters. Quarterback E.J. Warner -- son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner -- leads the Mountain West with a 72.5% completion rate, though his six interceptions are tied for second-most in the league. Colorado State's switch at quarterback hasn't paid dividends either, as Jackson Brousseau has struggled through his first two starts.

Charlotte vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -17.5 | Will the Black Knights cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

Charlotte (1-4) needs to find a stable option at quarterback with Conner Harrell out for the season. Whether that ends up being Grayson Loftis or Zach Wilcke remains to be seen. The 49ers travel to face Army (2-3), coming off a Week 6 win at UAB. This marks the first-ever meeting between these two American Conference programs. Expect a methodical, potentially low-scoring affair, with both teams ranking among the bottom four in the American in points per game and yards per play.

Air Force vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -5.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

There should be no shortage of fireworks when Air Force (1-4) travels to UNLV (5-0) on Saturday afternoon in a clash between two of the Mountain West's most explosive offenses. The Falcons are still searching for their first FBS win of the season despite scoring at least 30 points in all five games. First-year coach Dan Mullen has the Rebels rolling with five straight victories to open his return to the sidelines, and now they're finally back home at Allegiant Stadium for the first time in more than a month.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -2.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

One of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West faces a difficult test when Walker Egret and San Jose State (2-3) travel to Wyoming (2-3). The Spartans' high-powered passing attack goes up against a Cowboys defense that ranks second in the conference against the pass -- setting up a classic strength-on-strength battle in Laramie. Wyoming, meanwhile, is looking to snap a five-game home losing streak against FBS opponents.

San Diego State vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -7 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

Since a Week 2 loss at Washington State, San Diego State (4-1) has rattled off three straight victories for its best start in four years. The Aztecs and second-year coach Sean Lewis aim to keep that momentum rolling in their Mountain West road opener at Nevada (1-4) -- a program that's dropped 12 consecutive games against conference opponents.