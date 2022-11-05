Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Fresno State

Current Records: Hawaii 2-7; Fresno State 4-4

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State will be strutting in after a victory while the Rainbow Warriors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Hawaii was not quite the Wyoming Cowboys' equal in the second half when they met last week. Hawaii fell to Wyoming 27-20.

Meanwhile, the San Diego State Aztecs typically have all the answers at home, but last week Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs secured a 32-28 W over the Aztecs. Fresno State's WR Nikko Remigio was one of the most active players for the squad, catching ten passes for two TDs and 126 yards. Fresno State's win came on a 37-yard TD pass from QB Jake Haener to Remigio with only 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and four fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Cam Lockridge and DB Carlton Johnson.

The Rainbow Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Hawaii is now 2-7 while Fresno State sits at 4-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Hawaii ranks 38th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 206.9 on average. As for the Bulldogs, they enter the contest with only ten passing touchdowns allowed, good for 32nd best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State have won four out of their last seven games against Hawaii.