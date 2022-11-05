Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Fresno State

Current Records: Hawaii 2-7; Fresno State 4-4

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State will be strutting in after a victory while the Rainbow Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Hawaii was not quite the Wyoming Cowboys' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Hawaii fell to Wyoming 27-20.

Meanwhile, the San Diego State Aztecs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs got past the Aztecs with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 32-28. Fresno State can attribute much of their success to WR Nikko Remigio, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 126 yards. Fresno State's win came on a 37-yard TD pass from QB Jake Haener to Remigio with only 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and four fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Cam Lockridge and DB Carlton Johnson.

Hawaii have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 24.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Hawaii came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 27-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rainbow Warriors since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State have won four out of their last seven games against Hawaii.